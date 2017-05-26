Federal Prosecutor Found Dead on South Florida Beach

(CN) – A federal prosecutor who worked at the U.S. attorney’s office in Miami was found dead on a South Florida beach Wednesday and his death is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Hollywood, Florida police confirmed that the body of Beranton Whisenant Jr. was found on a beach in the city by a passerby and that he appeared to have suffered a head would caused by a possible gunshot or other type of blow.

Hollywood Police Department spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said “The investigation is still very preliminary.”

She went on to say that the Broward medical examiner and department detectives are still looking into the circumstances of Whisenant’s death.

Whisenant worked in the major crimes unit of the for the U.S. attorney’s office. He had joined the office in January. At the time of his death he was reportedly handing a number of visa and passport fraud cases.

In a statement Acting U.S. Attorney Benjamin Greenberg said his office was “saddened and shocked” to learn of Whisenant’s death, and that the married father of two was a “great lawyer and wonderful colleague.”

The office declined to comment on the investigation.

Whisenant was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2004 after graduating from the University of Florida law school.

