Federal lands for golf course

LAS VEGAS (CN) — A Nevada federal judge partially found in favor of the federal government, which sued a county for allegedly illegally leasing federal land to a golf course project for below-market rent. The government’s claims against the developer will continue, as issues of fact regarding whether the project was aware of the county’s misbehavior linger.

/ October 14, 2022

Read the ruling here.

