Federal Judge Rules Wisconsin Governor Can Deny Right Wing Think Tank Press Access

MADISON, Wis. (CN) – A federal judge Tuesday declined a conservative think tank’s demand that its reporters be allowed to attend Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ press events, finding that the Democratic governor has the latitude to deny the think tank access because it is not a bona fide news organization.

Calling itself “the free market voice for Wisconsin,” the John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed suit against Evers in August, alleging that he and his staff targeted it and excluded MacIver News Service reporters from media events while extending invitations to liberal-leaning outlets in violation of MacIver reporters’ free speech and equal protection rights.

MacIver’s August filing specifically claimed two of its journalists were turned away from a February 2019 invitation-only press briefing because they were not on the RSVP list, after the journalists had unsuccessfully tried to get on the governor’s media advisory email list. After weeks of getting no answers regarding their denial, the journalists learned secondhand that MacIver did not make the cut under the governor’s office’s new rules for granting press access to news organizations.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers at a press conference in 2018. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Evers’ office asserted that the MacIver Institute is primarily a think tank that does not distinguish between the advocacy focus of its think tank work and the corresponding reporting of its affiliated news service.

MacIver’s suit called for the court to declare Evers’ actions excluding them from press events unconstitutional and to enjoin the administration from further limiting their access.

U.S. District Court Judge James Peterson, a Barack Obama appointee, denied MacIver’s motion for a preliminary injunction, arguing in a 20-page opinion that MacIver does not technically qualify as a news organization under the governor’s guidelines and that there is no evidence the governor was targeting right wing press such as MacIver for blacklisting.

“Evers has reasonably concluded that MacIver is not a bona fide news organization,” Peterson wrote.

“MacIver publicly brands itself as a think tank committed to ideological principles,” he continued. “It engages in policy-driven political advocacy, including advocating for specific initiatives and policy approaches. It has a ‘news’ tab on its website, but it does not maintain a news-gathering organization separate from its overall ideological mission.”

While admitting that Evers may very well prefer friendlier press coverage from liberal outlets, Peterson maintained “Evers’ personal or political motives are simply not material: it only matters that he has reasonable, viewpoint neutral criteria for granting access to his press conferences and press briefings,” guidelines which passed muster for the judge.

Peterson concluded that the think tank had not proven Evers denies press access based on journalists’ viewpoints. The judge also considered Evers’ press-access criteria “reasonably related to Evers’ asserted interests in accounting for space constraints, maximizing public access to information, and upholding journalistic standards.”

The judge also made the point that forcing Evers to grant MacIver’s reporters press access would establish bad precedent that “any citizen journalist could make the same case MacIver has made, forcing Evers to either permit unrestricted press access at every event or forgo press events altogether.”

Peterson’s order gave MacIver until April 10 to show why the court should not grant summary judgment against it on all the suit’s claims.

Evers’ office and MacIver’s counsel with the Chicago-based Liberty Justice Center could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday evening.