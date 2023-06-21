Federal judge rules former Trump aide must still face contempt of Congress charges

Peter Navarro, who refused to testify before the Jan. 6 Select Committee, will have to prove whether he knew he could invoke his qualified immunity as an executive aide before a potential trial.

WASHINGTON (CN) — A former aide to Donald Trump will have to face charges for refusing to testify before a special congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot after a federal judge denied a request Wednesday to throw out the case on the grounds that his right to a speedy trial had been violated.

Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to former President Trump, and his lawyers claimed that Justice Department prosecutors have allowed too much time to pass between steps in the legal proceedings, exceeding the 70-day limit provided by the Speedy Trial Act.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, a Barack Obama appointee, disagreed, finding that the defense’s argument wrongfully disqualified a motion filed by the prosecution in March of this year, which allowed a certain amount of time to be excluded from the 70-day count.

While there has clearly been more than 70 days since the summer of 2022, when prosecutors first filed charges against Navarro, the law allows a judge to exclude days from the count between actions taken by either party, such as filings or motions.

Mehta then decided that any time between Wednesday and any future hearing or trial would be excluded.

Navarro faces two contempt of Congress charges for denying a subpoena from the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in February 2022, which was requesting testimony and documents related to his role in planning efforts to delay the certification of the 2020 election results and hand Trump the presidency.

He argued that he was exempt from testifying or producing documents by executive privilege, a protection that protects the disclosure of some documents or information to allow the president and their advisers to deliberate freely.

That privilege, however, would have to come from the current president, something President Joe Biden refused to provide to Navarro and other former Trump aides who have been called before the Select Committee, such as Michael Flynn and Dan Scavino.

While Navarro’s motion to dismiss the case was the cause for the hearing on Wednesday, it was not the focus.

Mehta spent the majority of the hearing grilling lawyers from both parties about whether Navarro instead had qualified immunity, an exemption that allows former aides to not answer questions on their official duties.

Mehta focused on how Navarro was seemingly unaware that he could invoke his qualified immunity to deny the subpoena, asking John Crabb Jr. of the U.S. Attorney’s Office whether the prosecution could move forward if Navarro had been given the opportunity to use that immunity prior to receiving the indictment.

“Even if there had been an indication of qualified immunity, I don’t believe that would be the end of the discussion,” Crabb said.

Mehta seemed doubtful that he could accept the decision by the prosecution, on the recommendation of Congress, to jump straight to levying contempt charges against Navarro. He said that it was “odd” Congress would make no effort to compel Navarro to provide testimony or allow him to make some response before indicting him.

Stanley Woodward Jr., an attorney with Brand Woodward Law and part of Navarro’s defense, argued that his client knew about qualified immunity, but rather was unaware that he needed to explicitly communicate it to Congress as his reason for not testifying.

“Dr. Navarro shouldn’t have to take the chance to go to prison because he believed, even wrongly, that qualified immunity precluded him from appearing before Congress,” Woodward said.

Mehta posed the question to Woodward about how the case should move forward, as a legal issue that he could then answer with a final ruling, or if it was fact-based and should be put to a jury.

Woodward, after a moment of hesitation, expressed his preference for a jury trial.

Mehta declined to decide either way for the time-being, instead setting up an evidentiary hearing in the coming weeks to allow the defense a chance to procure evidence that Navarro indeed knew he could invoke qualified immunity, such as directions from the former president.

Navarro faced a similar federal lawsuit that alleged he flouted the Presidential Records Act by not turning over private emails related to his role as a presidential adviser after the 2020 election.

A previous ruling by U.S. District Judge Coleen Kollar-Kotelly in March ordered Navarro to turn over up to 250 personal emails that he had declined to provide over concerns that the government’s interest in them violated his right against self-incrimination in the contempt of Congress case.