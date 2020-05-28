Federal Education Officials Call It Biased to Let Trans Athletes Compete

Chelsea Mitchell speaks at a February press conference outside the Connecticut Capitol building announcing a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s transgender athletics policy, which allows students to compete regardless of whether they are the same biological sex. (Courthouse News photo/Christine Stuart)

HARTFORD, Conn. (CN) — Connecticut’s policy of letting transgender students compete in high school sports drew a February lawsuit and now a notice of impending enforcement action from the U.S. government.

Sent to lawyers for the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference and six public school districts, the letter from the U.S. Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights concludes that the state discriminates against students who are biologically female by making them participate in athletics with transgender athletes whose sex traits could impart competitive advantages.

The finding comes in response to a complaint several female track athletes filed with the government last year and then in U.S. District Court as well.

Dated May 15, the OCR’s 45-page finding concludes that the CIAC “denied athletic benefits and opportunities to female student-athletes competing in interscholastic girls’ track in the state of Connecticut through the Revised Transgender Participation Policy, in violation of the regulation implementing Title IX.”

The OCR said it may seek to withhold federal funding if the policy is not changed for the CIAC and six school districts included in the complaint. It said the policy is a violation of Title IX, the federal civil rights law that guarantees equal education opportunities for women, including in athletics.

Representatives for the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference did not immediately respond to request for comment but defended the policy in February.

It said when it was first adopted the policy in 2013 that it “consulted with and relied on statements and advice from numerous bodies and organizations, including the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, the Connecticut Department of Education, the National Federation of State High School Associations, and the Office of Civil Rights.”

Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over fellow transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn., on Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)

Christiana Holcomb, an attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom who represents the plaintiff track athletes in court, praised the government for endorsing their position.

“Girls shouldn’t be reduced to spectators in their own sports,” Holcomb said in an email, adding that her team will be asking the CIAC to update its policy to comply with federal law.

“Males will always have inherent physical advantages over comparably talented and trained girls — that’s the reason we have girls’ sports in the first place,” Holcomb said.

Chelsea Mitchell, one of the students who filed the complaint, lauded the government’s letter as well.

“It feels like we are finally headed in the right direction, and that we will be able to get justice for the countless girls along with myself that have faced discrimination for years,” she said. “It is liberating to know that my voice, my story, my loss, has been heard — that those championships I lost mean something.”

The Office for Civil Rights said it will “either initiate administrative proceedings to suspend, terminate, or refuse to grant or continue and defer financial assistance” to the CIAC and those districts or refer the cases to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Attorneys representing Andraya Yearwood and Terry Miller, the two female transgender athletes, meanwhile called the government’s letter political.

“All that today’s finding represents is yet another attack from the Trump administration on transgender students.,” said Chase Strangio, deputy director for Trans Justice, with the national ACLU LGBT & HIV Project.

“DeVos’s Department of Education is wrong on the law and we will continue to defend transgender students under Title IX and the Constitution,” Stangio added, referring to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. “Trans students belong in our schools, including on sports teams, and we aren’t backing down from this fight.”

Dan Barrett, ACLU of Connecticut legal director, emphasized that the OCR letter is not a judicial determination.

“This finding, which is not a ruling, is the latest attempt by the Trump administration to try to bully states into carrying out its bigoted anti-trans agenda,” Barrett said. “Trans girls are girls, and they should be treated as such, on the track and in all parts of their lives. Connecticut, including the quasi-government agency of the CIAC, can and should continue to protect trans youth from discrimination.”

According to Transathlete, Connecticut is one of 17 states that allow transgender high school athletes to compete without restrictions. Seven states have restrictions on transgender athletes, and five have no clear policy.