‘Occupying Force’ of Federal Agents to Begin Pulling Out of Portland, Oregon

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters hold their phones aloft on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Federal officers’ actions at protests in Oregon’s largest city, hailed by President Donald Trump but done without local consent, are raising the prospect of a constitutional crisis — one that could escalate as weeks of demonstrations find renewed focus in clashes with camouflaged, unidentified agents outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

(CN) — Federal agents who have sparked violent clashes with peaceful protesters and assaulted journalists and legal observers in Portland, Oregon, for weeks will begin to leave the city this week under an agreement with the Trump administration unveiled Wednesday by Governor Kate Brown.

Protestors in Oregon’s largest city have demonstrated for weeks against systemic racism, police brutality and the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Citing what he claimed was local law enforcement’s inability to quell civil unrest, President Donald Trump claimed he was sending federal officers with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security to Portland to protect federal property. But agents’ actions quickly devolved into violence directed at peaceful protesters, journalists, legal observers and volunteer street medics.

Brown said in a statement the agents would no longer stay in the city as an “occupying force” and would begin to withdrawal on Thursday.

“After my repeated requests, the federal government has agreed to a phased withdrawal of federal officers that have been deployed to the Mark Hatfield United States Courthouse over recent weeks,” Brown said. “These federal officers have acted as an occupying force, refused accountability, and brought violence and strife to our community.”

Though federal police will leave the city, Oregon State Police will be deployed to patrol downtown Portland and surveil daily demonstrations, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement Wednesday.

“This plan is possible due to the valiant efforts of the DHS law enforcement officers protecting federal property in Portland from violent activity for the past two months,” Wolf said, adding the agency will constantly evaluate the security needs of federal property moving forward.

Federal Protective Service agents who’ve always guarded the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland will now also work with state police to guard the exterior of the courthouse and other federal buildings, Wolf said.

“President Trump and this administration have been consistent in our message throughout the violence in Portland: the violent criminal activity directed toward federal properties and law enforcement will not be tolerated, state and local leaders must step forward and police their communities, and the Department of Homeland Security will not back down from our legal duty to protect federal law enforcement officers and federal properties in the face of such criminal behavior,” Wolf said.

Brown said in the statement she understands the protests are not solely about the presence of federal police.

“Across America and across Oregon, the Black Lives Matter movement has led a historic uprising, centering black voices demanding justice and greater police accountability,” Brown said. “The departure of federal forces represents the beginning of a process that will be as difficult as it is overdue. If slavery is America’s original sin, then anti-Blackness is Oregon’s.”

This is a developing story.