FDA Eying Antimalarial Drug With COVID-19 Vaccine Testing Underway

WASHINGTON (CN) — Nearly two months since the U.S. confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, the White House said Thursday it is pushing to have a pre-existing antimalarial drug available broadly for treatment.

“It’s been around for a long time, so we know if things don’t go as planned, it’s not going to kill anybody,” President Donald Trump said this morning, discussing hydroxychloroquine at a briefing by the White House task force.

Flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the task force including immunologist and task force coordinator Deborah Birx, Trump said the drug would be available by prescription.

“I think it could be a game changer and maybe not,” he said. “But it could be, based on what I see, a game changer. I want every American to know we’re doing what we can.”

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn emphasized at the same press conference, however, that the drug is still in the clinical trial phase.

Trump meanwhile said the administration has been urging the Food and Drug Administration to slash red tape, pointing to the first clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine that got underway in Washington state this week.

A spokesperson for the FDA said Thursday that hydroxychloroquine has not yet been approved for use in individuals with COVID-19.

In the U.S., the number of confirmed cases now exceeds 9,400, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. For context, this time last week, that figure was closer to 1,600 confirmed cases. The case rate will continue to rise as testing becomes more prevalent and viable across the U.S. The U.S. death toll now hovers at 150. China meanwhile Thursday reported its first day without any local transmission of the virus.

With layoffs unfolding around the nation and stock markets throttled daily, the push to provide relief to millions of Americans continues. Trump signed off Wednesday on a relief package covering sick leave and unemployment benefits as well as free testing for the virus. The administration is also angling for a $500 billion infusion to taxpayers and another separate package of $500 billion for small businesses. The first tranche includes is stimulus that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin described on Fox News Thursday as a $1,000 check for each adult and a $500 additional check for each child.

The White House has suggested this week that those checks could be distributed within three weeks of finalization of the deal in the Senate. Mnuchin said Thursday that six weeks from that point, if necessary, another series of checks will be distributed. Those checks might total $3,000 per adult.

