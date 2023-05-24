FBI offers $10K reward for tip on fugitive loose in South Carolina forest

The bureau is seeking information that leads to the arrest of Michael Burham, a New York homicide suspect last seen near Francis Marion National Forest in South Carolina.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CN) — Authorities are searching the swamps and trails of Francis Marion National Forest for a New York homicide suspect with a $10,000 bounty on his head.

Michael Burham is suspected in the killing of Kala M. Hodgkin, a 34-year-old woman found dead early May 11 at a home in Jamestown, New York. City police officials said a vehicle was found torched after Hodgkin’s death and Burham was missing.

The 34-year-old man has become the subject of an intense manhunt nearly 800 miles away in South Carolina after a frightened Pennsylvania couple sought help in the city of North Charleston.

A man and woman told police officers Sunday a man armed with a revolver kidnapped them the day before from their home in Sheffield, Pennsylvania, about 35 miles south of Jamestown. Police located their vehicle parked outside a nearby strip mall and inside was Burham’s military dog tag, according to a police report.

An FBI spokesman confirmed Wednesday that Burham has military experience but did not know if the suspect remained on active duty.

Federal, state and local authorities swarmed the area searching for Burham, who stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. The couple said he was wearing hiking boots and a camouflage raincoat and hoodie.

On Tuesday morning, Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched for a “suspicious person” riding a bicycle on a remote road in Francis Marion National Park, a 250,000-acre boggy wilderness area and hideout for bootleggers during the Prohibition Era.

Deputies questioned the man and determined it was Burham, but he fled into the woods, Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“We had a brief foot pursuit with him in the woods here at the Francis Marion National Forest,” Lewis said. “At one point, we did deploy a Taser. He did escape from the immediate area.”

Burham was spotted again riding a Beach Cruiser bicycle Tuesday afternoon, but he fled before authorities could find him.

The FBI announced at a press conference Wednesday afternoon it was offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Burham’s capture.

A photo from a deputy’s body camera shows he was wearing a light-colored T-shirt, blue baseball cap and backpack on Tuesday morning.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said Wednesday afternoon Burham is “desperate” and “dangerous.”

“This guy is very good at evading law enforcement, and we need your help,” she added.

Burham is also wanted on suspicion of kidnapping, arson and sexual assault.

Anyone with information on Burham’s whereabouts can call 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.