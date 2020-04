NEW ORLEANS – A court clerk’s policy of turning off fax machines at 4:30 p.m. improperly shortened a tort complainant’s one-year prescriptive period, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled, finding that statute doesn’t impose hourly restrictions on fax filing. The complainant had attempted to fax a petition before midnight on the last day of the prescriptive period to file for damages relating to injuries sustained in a car accident.

Like this: Like Loading...