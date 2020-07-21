Fauci to Throw First Pitch at Yankees-Nationals Opener

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, sits with White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx at a meeting in the White House with President Donald Trump and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on April 29. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed regular season.

The Washington Nationals announced Monday that Fauci — a self-described fan of the reigning World Series champions — accepted the team’s invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday night.

The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it was scheduled to begin. Spring training was halted in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic and teams resumed preparing to play this month.

In their statement about Fauci’s role at the opener, the Nationals refer to him as “a true champion for our country” during the pandemic “and throughout his distinguished career.”