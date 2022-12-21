Wednesday, December 21, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Father convicted for child porn can’t stay with son

DOTHAN, Ala. — A federal judge in Alabama declined to grant an injunction in favor of a father who wants to have overnight visits with his minor son or live with the boy despite his conviction for possessing child pornography. Though the court notes that the father’s lawsuit raises “difficult questions” about the balance of parental rights and the state’s interest in protecting children, it was not persuaded that a preliminary injunction is warranted.

/ December 21, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...