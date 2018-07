KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In two federal lawsuits, 257 people sued the United States for a total of $104 million for setting a “controlled burn” in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that turned into the Chimney Tops 2 Fire, which burned 17,000 acres, killed 14 people, injured 191, and destroyed more than 2,500 homes in a single day in November 2016.

