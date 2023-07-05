Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Fat or disabled?

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court rejected a 400-lb medical resident’s claim that she was wrongfully fired for being morbidly obese because she was unable to perform physically challenging procedures. The resident cannot show that her obesity is due to a physiological disease or condition, rather than her body's natural response to her lifestyle choices or eating habits.

/ July 5, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Appeals, Civil Rights, Employment

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...