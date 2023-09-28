Thursday, September 28, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Free Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Thursday, September 28, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Farms vs. wages

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A federal court in North Carolina declined to dismiss farms’ Administrative Procedures Act claims against the Department of Labor after it published a final rule changing wage rates for temporary farm workers who aren’t U.S. citizens. Because they have shown evidence that they will be harmed financially by drastically increasing labor costs, their complaint cannot be dismissed.

/ September 28, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories / Briefs, Business, Government, Immigration

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...