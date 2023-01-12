Thursday, January 12, 2023 | Back issues
Farmers not at fault for misleading ‘Made in Aloha’ label

HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii found that dairy farmers from the mainland U.S. are not at fault for misleading or false advertising claims occasioned by the Meadow Gold milk brand’s use of “Made with Aloha” on dairy products shipped to Hawaii, not made there.

/ January 12, 2023

Read the ruling here.

