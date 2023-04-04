Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Farm Service Agency loans

WASHINGTON — A federal court in Washington vacated a Farm Service Agency rule exempting loans given to medium-sized concentrated animal feeding farms from further environmental review. The rule was issued with no notice or public comment, and the policy was rolled out without reasoning given.

/ April 4, 2023

Read the ruling here.

