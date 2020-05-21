Fans Sue Madonna for Canceling Miami Concert at Last Minute

The Queen of Pop claims she was in too much pain to take the stage.

Madonna performing at the London Palladium on Feb. 16, 2020. (Photo via Raph_PH/Flickr)

(CN) — A class of Madonna fans sued the pop star in Florida court for breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation, claiming they were unfairly denied “a truly special experience” when the singer canceled a December 2019 concert in Miami just before it was set to start.

Seeking at least $30,000 in damages, Michelle Holland and Thomas Wilhelm brought the class action late Wednesday in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court against the Queen of Pop and concert promotion giant Live Nation after the singer canceled a Miami gig on her Madame X Tour due to “indescribable pain” only 15 minutes before the show was scheduled to begin.

“It was supposed to be the ultimate Madonna experience for Madonna fans,” and “a truly special experience,” the complaint says.

According to the lawsuit, Holland and Wilhelm bought two tickets each to attend the Dec. 22 concert, spending $1,884.67 and $1,132, respectively. The show was supposed to be the final performance out of seven scheduled concerts at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater.

In an Instagram post on Christmas Eve, the seven-time Grammy winner explained her decision to cancel.

“As I climbed the ladder to sing Batuka on Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, which has been indescribable for the past few days,” she wrote, adding that her doctors advised her to rest to avoid suffering further injuries.

But her fans – represented by Boca Raton attorney Marcus Corwin – offered another explanation for the 61-year-old singer’s decision in their complaint.

“Upon information and belief, plaintiffs believe Madonna, who had been served earlier that day with a lawsuit from her former husband, Guy Ritchie regarding custody, was upset and furious. Upon further information and belief, Madonna threw a temper tantrum while warming up at the venue before firing two employees and then ultimately canceling the show,” the complaint states.

Madonna was also “upset because of low ticket sales for that evening’s performance and over the venue’s unprofessionalism,” the lawsuit alleges.

Holland and Wilhelm say that even though they were eventually offered refunds for the value of the concert tickets, the damages they suffered were not fully compensated.

The proposed class includes anyone who purchased a ticket to the Dec. 22 concert.

The plaintiffs also claim that Live Nation should have known the concert might be canceled.

“Based on the history of Madonna arriving late to and canceling tour dates, including dates on the tour, defendants knew or should have known that the December 22, 2019 [concert] had a reasonable likelihood of being canceled,” the complaint says.

Madonna had previously canceled stops on the tour in New York City, Los Angeles and Boston due to production issues and injuries.

At a Las Vegas show on the Madame X tour, Madonna told fans who were angered at her tardiness: “There’s something that you all need to understand. And that is that a queen is never late.”

A representative for Live Nation did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

Madonna said two weeks ago that she has recovered from Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, which forced her to cancel more shows in Paris.