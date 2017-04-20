Fan Sues Insane Clown Posse, but Still Likes Them

DALLAS (CN) — An Insane Clown Posse fan on Wednesday claimed she was assaulted when a filled two-liter bottle of the horrorcore rap duo’s beloved Faygo soda struck her in the eye at a Dallas concert.

D. Darling sued Detroit-based ICP, their label Psychopathic Records, venue operator Live National Entertainment, and Texas Entertainment Services in Dallas County Court.

Darling says she was at the 2015 concert at Gilley’s Southside Ballroom and that she stood away from the stage after hearing that the Posse might spray the soda.

She says the band started spraying Faygo during the show and confetti was dropped.

“Plaintiff moved forward in order to feel the confetti falling,” the complaint states. “Plaintiff’s friend, who attended the concert with her, witnessed what appeared to be a full two-liter bottle of soda violently flung from the stage, striking plaintiff in the eye socket. Plaintiff’s eye immediately began bleeding profusely, covering her face with blood and preventing her from being able to see from the eye.”

Darling says she was rushed to a hospital and “the large amount of blood loss completely obstructed” her eyesight giving her excruciating pain and “great anxiety” that she might lose her sight.

“Plaintiff underwent medical treatment for weeks,” the complaint states. “In an effort to lessen the scarring, surgical glue was used to close the wound. It was later revealed that plaintiff suffered a degree of retinal detachment.”

Darling says she has made several demands on the defendants to resolve her claims, but was met with “denial and avoidance.” In spite of her injuries, Darling says, she remains a fan of the Insane Clown Posse.

Live Nation Entertainment declined to comment on the lawsuit Thursday morning, saying it does not comment on pending litigation.

The band’s showering audiences with Faygo dates back 13 years, when members Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope mentioned the Detroit-produced soda on its “Ringmaster” album. The duo is so insistent on Faygo showers during its concerts that it canceled a sold-out concert in Lansing, Michigan in June 2016 when the venue opposed the spraying.

The band said at the time the venue “wasn’t exactly prepared to deal with cleaning up 1,200 liters of Faygo” and told them it would not be allowed.

“As every Juggalo knows, it ain’t a fucking Wicked Clown show without Faygo!” ICP said in a statement at the time. “Fam, we’re sorry at this stale ass turn of events, but sometimes this shit happens.”

ICP famously sued the Department of Justice and FBI in Detroit Federal Court in 2014, with the backing of the American Civil Liberties Union. It contested the FBI’s classification of its fans, known as Juggalos, as a “hybrid gang.” ICP claims police routinely stop and harass its fans for exercising their First Amendment right to display Juggalo symbols.

The trial judge dismissed the lawsuit, finding that ICP and its fans lack standing. But the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati reversed in 2015, reviving the lawsuit.

Darling seeks actual and punitive damages for negligence and assault. She is represented by David Small in Dallas.

