Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Family poisoned by lead may sue landlord

TOLEDO, Ohio — A federal court in Ohio declined to dismiss a family’s lawsuit alleging that their landlord knew of lead paint in their rental but did not disclose its presence, which caused “developmental regression in their son,” for example, forgetting his own name, losing the ability to spell and speak except through limited sign language and diagnoses of ADHD and autism.

/ March 22, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...