False sex abuse allegations

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge found that a boarding school teacher is owed emotional distress damages by the former student who made demonstrably false accusations of sexual abuse against him. The teacher’s reputation did not suffer but student defamed him with actual malice.

/ August 29, 2022

