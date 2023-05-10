Wednesday, May 10, 2023
False claims damages

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal court granted a whistleblower’s post-trial motion to alter judgment in the underlying case against a group of pharmaceutical companies, agreeing that they owe treble damages, interest on all claims and prejudgment interest on certain ones. They must pay more than $9.8 million in civil penalties for violating the False Claims Act.

/ May 10, 2023

Read the ruling here.

