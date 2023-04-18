False advertising class action against protein powder company lives on

(CN) — A federal judge in California advanced on Tuesday a class action against a protein powder manufacturer claiming that the company deliberately misleads consumers about the amount of product in their containers.

According to a suit first filed in August 2022, Reliance Vitamin, which produces PlantFusion, a brand of vegan protein supplements, unlawfully relies on the marketing practice of “slack-fill” to trick customers into purchasing their jars of supplements. Upon opening, the complaint shows, the opaque PlantFusion jars are filled only halfway, with a deceptive and unnecessarily large empty slack-fill space.

After an initial order at the beginning of the year dismissing the class action claims, Judge William H. Orick found that the complaint could now sufficiently plead that the vitamin company violated reasonable consumer standards and misrepresented their product to consumers.

The claims, brought by California resident Taylor Costa on behalf of herself and others, charge Reliance with violations of unfair competition, false advertising and warranty laws, as well as fraudulent misrepresentations. Reliance Vitamin motioned to dismiss the claims, saying that the slack-fill in their containers were functional as part of manufacturing and logistical conditions.

Although Reliance, represented by Steptoe & Johnson, also claimed that the PlantFusion containers provide information on its labeling to make clear how many servings were in the jars, Orick decided that the size of the containers and the use of slack-fill were indeed intentionally deceptive.

“Combined with her allegations that the labels on the Reliance containers were not sufficient to dispel the deception, given they do not provide a clear statement of yield that a reasonable consumer would understand, Costa shows reasonable consumers are likely to be misled by Reliance’s container size and use of slack fill,” he wrote.

Costa, reresented by attorney Zachary Chrzan, claimed that it is impossible for PlantFusion consumers to truly quantify the amount of protein powder they will be receiving in the jar, given the nebulous concept of what constitutes a serving size of protein powder.

Although the jars are labeled with a panel indicating how many grams are in a serving size scoop and the amount of scoops per container, Costa contends that all the information is given separately and in fine print, requiring consumers to carefully inspect the container and manually calculate how many drinks the jar could produce. Even if Reliance provides an approximation of how many servings can be made, Costa says, consumers of the powder may not necessarily adhere to the recommended serving size given their individual needs, so the size of the container becomes the primary method of determining the amount of product.

Orick agreed that it was unreasonable for consumers to do all this at purchase time and agreed that it was more likely that consumers would use the size of the jar to approximate how much protein power was being purchased.

The judge also ruled that the size of the containers created unfair competition to other protein powders that used clear containers or otherwise visually indicated how much powder were in the jars.

“Reliance’s use of slack fill was intentional and intended to “harm”—that is, to cause consumers to buy the product or spend more than they otherwise would have on the product—because it shows that there were viable, non-misleading alternatives that Reliance could have used; that Reliance knew of the viable, non-misleading alternatives; and that Reliance chose a container with more slack fill knowing its competitors had less slack fill and so knowing it would have a competitive advantage,” Orick wrote.

Orick also ruled that the size of the containers breached express warranty implied by the size of the jars, despite the presence of the labels.