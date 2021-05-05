Facebook Board Upholds Ban of Donald Trump

Following a precedent established by Twitter, the decision from the 40-person oversight board has been five months in the making and prompts questions about whether social media platforms are intruding too much into policing the public forums they provide.

(CN) — With approval from its board, Facebook continued its ban of Donald Trump on Wednesday, but the decision says Facebook has a duty to reassess the indefinite penalty it handed the former U.S. president following the Jan. 6 riot at the nation’s capital.

“It is not permissible for Facebook to keep a user off the platform for an undefined period, with no criteria for when or whether the account will be restored,” the board found, after normal penalties imposed on Facebook users include removal of the offending content, a time-bound period of suspension, or permanent disabling of their pages and accounts.

Consideration of what to do with Trump’s account began immediately after the suspension was put in place, but Facebook ultimately kicked the decision to its Facebook Oversight Board — an independent board comprised of 40 people from law, technology, media and journalism who have the power to overturn Facebook content-moderation decisions. That board said Wednesday the company failed to impose the proper penalty and must complete its review of this matter within the next six months.

Facebook originally banned Trump on Jan. 7, citing ongoing concerns about violence from his supporters, dozens if not hundreds of whom broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in effort to interfere with the counting of the electoral votes.

The riot followed weeks of Trump’s unfounded claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him despite receiving about 7 million fewer votes than his Democratic challenger. President Joe Biden won 306 out of a possible 538 electoral votes.

Twitter, formerly Trump’s preferred method of communication — particularly toward the end of his tempestuous tenure in the White House — became the first major outlet to suspend him, announcing the suspension as permanent. YouTube and Facebook followed with suspensions of their own.

“We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote at the time.

The company then asked the oversight board to make a decision on whether to reinstate Trump. The board delivered its verdict Wednesday morning, ostensibly finding the risks of hosting Trump and his combative style continue to be a great risk for the general public.

Conservatives and free speech advocates have condemned the ban and said it exemplifies the burgeoning effort of one political group to eliminate the speech of other groups with whom they disagree and the outsized role Silicon Valley plays in policing the public discourse.

Proponents of the ban say Trump continues to have manifold opportunities to make his views known, including by doing interviews with the press, but has used social media to weaponize his message and push divisive and sometimes violent rhetoric.

Facebook did say that preventing violence played a large role in its initial decision to remove Trump from the platform.

“Our decision to suspend then-President Trump’s access was taken in extraordinary circumstances: a U.S. president actively fomenting a violent insurrection designed to thwart the peaceful transition of power; five people killed; legislators fleeing the seat of democracy,” said Facebook vice president of external affairs Nick Clegg this past January. “This has never happened before — and we hope it will never happen again.”

Trump had no claims to a First Amendment case, as there is no right to use the platforms provided by Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and others. Many pundits believe a government official forcing private companies to publish the speech of officials would in fact violate the First Amendment rights of the private companies themselves.

But free speech advocates argue banning Trump sets a dangerous precedent and is a sign that Silicon Valley wields enormous power and prompts questions about who is and should control the public discourse.

Facebook’s oversight board members include Tawakkol Karman, a Nobel Prize Laureate and journalist; Stanford law professor Michael McConnell; Helle Thorning-Schmidt, former prime minister of Denmark; and Julie Owono, a human rights and internet rights advocate.

This story is developing…