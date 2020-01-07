Facebook Set to Ban Most ‘Deepfake’ Videos

(CN) – On the eve of a congressional hearing on media manipulation and deception, Facebook said it will remove digitally manipulated videos – commonly called “deepfakes” – from its platform.

Monika Bickert, Facebook’s head of global policy management, announced the new policy in a blog post Monday, saying Facebook will remove videos that have been misleadingly edited to depict people saying things they didn’t say. It will also remove media with content that has been superimposed or merged onto a video to make it look authentic.

The policy will not apply to satire or parody videos, or to video manipulated with AI tools to remove or change the order of words. A team of fact-checkers will still review said media.

“If a photo or video is rated false or partly false by a fact-checker, we significantly reduce its distribution in News Feed and reject it if it’s being run as an ad. And critically, people who see it, try to share it or have already shared it will see warnings alerting them that it’s false,” Bickert wrote.

“This approach is critical to our strategy and one we heard specifically from our conversations with experts. If we simply removed all manipulated videos flagged by fact-checkers as false, the videos would still be available elsewhere on the internet or social media ecosystem. By leaving them up and labelling them as false, we’re providing people with important information and context.”

The announcement comes as Bickert is set to testify Wednesday before the House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce at a hearing titled “Manipulation and Deception in the Digital Age.”

Angst over political deepfakes and their unpolished kin “shallowfakes” blew up last year with the online proliferation of two doctored videos – one that made House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sound drunk, and another cut to make presidential candidate Sen. Joe Biden sound like he made comments later criticized as racist.

Facebook confirmed to the news service Reuters today that it will not take down the Pelosi video since it does not meet the new standards for manipulated media.

“Only videos generated by artificial intelligence to depict people saying fictional things will be taken down. Edited or clipped videos will continue to be subject to our fact-checking program. In the case of the Pelosi video, once it was rated false, we reduced its distribution,” Facebook said in a statement.

In an email, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said earlier reports that it would not ban deepfakes from political ads are inaccurate. “Whether posted by a politician or anyone else, deepfakes are not permitted in ads on Facebook,” Stone said.

Along with the new policy, Facebook said it will partner with Reuters to offer journalists free online training in spotting deepfakes.