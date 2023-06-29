Facebook search

Read the ruling here.
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Supreme Court overturned a ruling compelling Facebook to provide police with the contents of two users’ accounts every 15 minutes for 30 days into the future. "The privacy interests at stake and the level of intrusion are substantial," as there is no limit to the content the state seeks during that time period. “A warrant based on probable cause is not enough to monitor prospective electronic communications in nearly real time, on an ongoing basis, under the Constitution,” the court ruled.
