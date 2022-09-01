Thursday, September 1, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Facebook fact check

SACRAMENTO — A federal judge in California dismissed a libel case brought by a geoengineering conspiracist against a climate change researcher who was quoted in a third party’s fact check, which resulted in the conspiracist’s film being classified as “False Information” on Facebook.

/ September 1, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...