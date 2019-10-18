Appeals Consumers Courts Technology Facebook Biometrics October 18, 2019 BRIEF biometric, Brief8, Facebook, Ninth Circuit, privacy SAN FRANCISCO – The Ninth Circuit on Friday rejected a request to revisit its decision advancing a $35 billion privacy class action against Facebook over the mapping and storage of users’ biometric data. Return To TopColumns Law National Regional International About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Masthead Copyright © 2019 courthousenews.comClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...