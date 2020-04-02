Face Masks Recommended for New Yorkers Going Out in Public

MANHATTAN (CN) — New Yorkers should wear face coverings when they go outside and will be around other people, Mayor Bill de Blasio advised Thursday in his daily briefing on what is being done in the national hotspot for Covid-19 infections.

Emphasizing that the coverings need not be a professional surgical mask, de Blasio said scarves and bandanas will suffice. The recommendation came as new reports show asymptomatic transmission of the virus could be more frequent than previously thought.

Patrons wait in line at a Queens location of the supermarket Trader Joe’s on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

“What that means is, when you put on that face covering, you’re protecting everyone else,” de Blasio said.

To save professionally made masks for health care workers, the mayor encouraged New Yorkers to make their own. The White House is expected to issue similar guidance nationwide.

Recounting a recent conversation with President Trump, de Blasio said he emphasized the country is at war.

“This is a wartime dynamic,” he said, calling this paradigm shift one that Washington has yet to fully understand.

“We’re in the middle of a war; we can feel it here in New York City.”

De Blasio also called for a kind of national draft of health care workers of any experience level to work on the front lines of the virus fight.

In separate remarks from Albany this morning, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called his state a microcosm of the rest of the country.