Eyeing Impeachment, House to Sue for Grand Jury Records

WASHINGTON (CN) — House Democrats will file a federal complaint Friday to compel the release of secret grand jury material from the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Set to be filed this afternoon, on the eve of what will be a month-long recess, the lawsuit represents a next step to possibly impeaching President Donald Trump.

“We are now crossing a threshold with this filing and we are now officially entering into an examination of whether or not to recommend articles of impeachment,” Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Texas Democrat, said at a press conference on the move.

Mueller appeared Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, and Chairman Jerrold Nadler made clear that the committee will continue investigating Trump through the August recess.

Nadler said other key witnesses in special counsel’s investigation, including former White House counsel Donald McGahn, can expect subpoenas as well.

The Democrats say Mueller’s testimony “removed all doubt” that President Donald Trump obstructed justice by trying to fire Mueller.

They said his testimony further brought to light that Trump repeatedly lied to cover up Russian assistance to his 2016 presidential campaign, as outlined in the report.

“[Trump] both welcomed and benefited from this attack on our country and he [Mueller] showed that the president repeatedly lied to cover that up,” Nadler said.

Despite Republicans claiming Mueller’s testimony as a victory further exonerating the president, the chairman said Mueller confirmed Trump could be indicted once he leaves office.

“If you didn’t believe you had a criminal act, why would you want to preserve the evidence?” Nadler said.