Friday, August 26, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Explosive boat

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A federal judge in Louisiana decided that a jury will hear the claims of three fishermen who allege that Yamaha is liable for the injuries they suffered after the Yamaha engine on a boat they borrowed exploded.

/ August 26, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...