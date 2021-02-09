Experts Say Virus Origins Remain a Mystery, but Dismiss Lab Leak Theory

More than a year after the novel coronavirus emerged in China, it remains a mystery just where the virus came from. A team of international and Chinese experts convened by the World Health Organization say a lot more work is needed to determine its origins.

A World Health Organization-China joint press conference is held Tuesday in Wuhan, China, at the end of a WHO mission to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

(CN) — A team of Chinese and international scientists convened by the World Health Organization to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus said Tuesday it remains a mystery where the virus came from, but they dismissed as “extremely unlikely” the theory that it escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan.

A team of international experts arrived in China on Jan. 14 and have spent four weeks investigating the origins of the virus causing a pandemic that’s brought the world to its knees and killed more than 2.3 million people globally.

At a briefing at a hotel in Wuhan, the team of experts and their Chinese counterparts laid out their initial findings. They said they were no closer to knowing where the virus came from and that further research is needed in China and elsewhere to track down what animals are carrying the virus.

One conclusion the team agreed on was that it was “extremely unlikely” the virus somehow escaped from a high-tech virology laboratory in Wuhan that specializes in coronaviruses. That theory was pushed by the Trump administration and has led to much speculation.

The findings were hardly a surprise as scientists and the WHO have been saying for months that figuring out how the virus began infecting humans will be extremely complex and that the mystery may never be fully understood.

Shortly after the novel coronavirus was first identified circulating in the industrial Chinese city of Wuhan in December, scientists began worrying this new virus had spilled over from animals into humans just like the previous SARS and MERS coronaviruses had done and caused major outbreaks. Viruses found in wild animals can jump into other animals that are then consumed by humans. This remains the most likely hypothesis, the WHO team said.

This is a developing story …

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.