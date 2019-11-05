Expert: Porn Site Made Over $1 Million From Jane Doe Videos

SAN DIEGO (CN) – GirlsDoPorn made more than $1 million on videos it produced of 22 Jane Does who accuse the porn company of lying to them to get them to appear in the videos while its owner stands to make $4 million more from over 200 unpublished videos, a financial expert testified Monday.

Robert Taylor said Monday the present value of the projected net income GirlsDoPorn owner Michael Pratt stands to gain from his library of over 200 unpublished porn videos exceeds $4.6 million.

Taylor said the value of the unpublished videos is not tied to the continued operation of the GirlsDoPorn website or its parent company BLL Media and is a fair estimate of what another website operator could stand to make if the videos were sold.

He called the projected net income a “reasonable estimate of what they could expect to make from a subscriber base interested in these types of videos.”

The financial expert’s testimony comes as the plaintiffs wrap up their case this week in the months-long trial accusing GirlsDoPorn of inducing them to appear in videos by telling the women the videos would only be sold on DVDs overseas.

In reality, the videos were posted on the company’s subscription-based website with clips and some full-length videos posted for free on some of the most trafficked websites in the world, including PornHub.

Attorneys for both parties stipulated Monday to the amount of money the website has made off the videos of the 22 Jane Does: $1,025,831.50. At least 10 videos featuring some of the Jane Does were still posted on GirlsDoPorn’s site Monday but are in the process of being removed, according to GirlsDoPorn’s attorney Aaron Sadock.

But Taylor said Monday his projected net income estimate is not based on the most current financial data and did not include money Pratt made when he sold his Lamborghini and his home in the ritzy San Diego neighborhood of Rancho Santa Fe last year.

Valorie Moser, the administrative assistant who worked in GirlsDoPorn’s downtown San Diego office, testified during trial Pratt told her he was going to sell his car and home to duck potential damages should the plaintiffs win their case.

Moser, along with Pratt, videographer Matthew Wolfe and actor Andre Garcia, face human trafficking charges in a separate criminal case in federal court filed in the midst of the civil trial.

GirlsDoPorn’s attorney Daniel Kaplan referred to the criminal case Monday when asking Taylor if the charges would diminish the valuation he’d placed on the unpublished video library.

“Isn’t it reasonable to assume the fact the defendants who produced the 200 videos as under a federal criminal complaint would affect the value of those videos?” Kaplan asked.

“I do not know,” Taylor responded.

The deposition of Alicia McKay, who was used to assuage women’s skepticism about appearing in GirlsDoPorn film, also played in court Monday.

McKay appeared in two GirlsDoPorn videos, flying from Canada to San Diego in 2016 to film the porn flicks when she was 19. She later agreed to serve as a reference woman before finding out GirlsDoPorn posted her first film online when she found a screenshot of the video on her boyfriend’s cellphone.

But McKay said when she acted as a reference woman, she believed the videos would only be published on DVDs or sold overseas, as she was told when she agreed to appear in them herself.

McKay said she decided to record a phone conversation with Garcia without his knowledge because “I wasn’t getting any straight answers from them” about where the videos were distributed.

“Everything they said that was important was over the phone. Everything over text was very vague,” McKay said in the videotaped deposition.

“I had recorded the video because I believed they were falsifying information. They weren’t telling the full truth to women. I wanted proof of that because like they had done to me, they never gave me a full answer of where the videos would be distributed,” McKay said.

In the 7-minute phone recording played in court Monday, Garcia told McKay to “downplay it as much as possible” when women asked where the videos would be published.

He instructed McKay to talk to women over the phone or through video chat but not to have lengthy “back-and-forth” text message conversations.

“You’re just there to make sure she knows she’s not going to get raped, she’s not going to get killed and she’s going to get paid,” Garcia told McKay in the recording.