Exonerees accept $26M settlement

MANHATTAN — Muhammad A. Aziz and the estate of Khalil Islam agreed Saturday to settle their lawsuits against New York City after a judge vacated the men's convictions for the 1965 murder of Malcolm X — crimes for which they spent more than 20 years in prison.

/ October 31, 2022
Muhammad Aziz, center, stands outside a New York courthouse with members of his family on Nov. 18, 2021, after a judge vacated his conviction in the killing of Malcolm X. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Read about the lawsuit.

