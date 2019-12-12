Exit Poll: Tories Headed Toward Big Victory Ahead of Brexit

(CN) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was headed toward a major election victory Thursday night and on course to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union by the end of January, according to a major exit poll.

Johnson and his Tories were on track to win 368 seats in the House of Commons, which would give him a very comfortable majority of 86 seats, according to an exit poll commissioned by British media.

Such a result would undoubtedly give Johnson the votes he needs in Parliament to take the U.K. out of the EU by Jan. 31 and set the stage for a major shakeup in European and world affairs.

The exit poll was based on preferences from more than 20,000 voters in 144 polling stations across the U.K. The same exit poll has proven to be a reliable guidepost for the past three elections.

If the result holds, it would be the biggest win for the Tories since the days of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s and would be an emphatic signal from British voters that they want to leave the EU.

The implications were huge for the U.K., Europe and the rest of the world. Johnson is viewed as a right-wing populist politician in the vein of U.S. President Donald Trump and a thumping Johnson win would send a dramatic message that populist politics are alive and well.

The huge loser of the night, if the exit poll is correct, is the main opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn of the Labour Party and his socialist platform. Labour was projected to win only 191 seats, a devastating loss of about 70 seats from the 2017 election. Corbyn campaigned on a left-wing agenda of social spending and that message appeared to have flopped. With 191 seats, it would be the worst Labour result since 1935 and would likely spell the end of Corbyn’s leadership.

But a big Johnson victory also ushers in other potential problems for the U.K.

Many economists warn that leaving the EU on the terms Johnson is pursuing may seriously hurt the U.K. economy and put at risk the country’s unity. Scottish nationalist politicians have vowed that they will seek to hold a new independence referendum if the U.K. leaves the EU. Also, Johnson’s Brexit plans could cause turmoil in Northern Ireland because it may be subject to separate customs and rules than the rest of the U.K., and this could spark new political conflict there.

(Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.)