DENVER — A federal court in Colorado ruled that a man may pursue most of his claims, including excessive force, failure to intervene and failure to train, against the Board of County Commissioners of Weld County and members of an allegedly “militarized group of deputies.” The man, a college student who was placed in a detox hold but never charged with any crimes and claims he was compliant, says the deputies deployed concussion explosives in his direction and smashed his head and face into the floor causing serious injury.

