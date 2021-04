BUFFALO, N.Y. — Quoting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s words, “the time is always right to do right,” a New York State Supreme Court in Erie County vacated the firing of former police officer Cariol Horne who was terminated after she attempted to stop another officer from using excessive force during an arrest in 2006. In September 2020, the Buffalo Common Council adopted “Cariol’s Law,” which creates a duty to intervene for officers who observer excessive force.

