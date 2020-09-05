ATLANTA — The 11th Circuit revived an excessive force complaint against a police officer who shot and killed a man during an altercation arising from the man’s attempt to help a stray dog he had found in a Walmart parking lot. A jury could determine that it was unreasonable for the officer to shoot the man without any warning.

The man, who did not want to fill out paperwork at the animal shelter, argued with officers who responded to the scene and struggled with them when they attempted to arrest him.