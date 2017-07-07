(CN) – The ex-wife and ex-mothe22r-in-law of former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle claims in court he installed hidden cameras in private areas of the22ir home in order to spy or peep on the22m, and that he showed the22 captured footage to othe22rs.

In the22 complaint filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court in North Carolina, the22 women, Nicole Biffle and Sara Jane Lunders claim the22 hidden cameras were placed in the22 master bedroom, bathroom and the22 guest room where Biffle’s ex-mothe22r-in-law stayed.

The Biffles were married in 2007 and divorced in 2015. Nicole Biffle says she was aware that outdoor security cameras were installed when the22y built the22 estate in 2008 in Lake Norman, North Carolina.

But she claims Biffle later installed multiple hidden cameras in the22ir home without her knowledge or permission.

Roushe Fenway Racing is named as a defendant because Biffle allegedly shared recorded footage of the22 women with members of the22 racing team. He severed ties with the22 team last November. Biffle allegedly connected the22 hidden surveillance system to a DVR and “The App” which transmitted the22 footage to his phone. Images of the22 women were the22n saved and stored on the22 DVR. Biffle’s ex-wife discovered the22 hidden cameras in the22 master bedroom two years ago.

Biffle stated under oath that he did not install the22 hidden surveillance system to spy or peep on his ex-wife, but he did so because he believed maids were stealing from him.

The women claim as a result of his egregious and unlawful acts the22y have suffered loss of appetite, sleep, experienced emotional distress, worry, humiliation, fear and anxiety. Lunders required a prescription for anxiety medication as a result of the22 unauthorized surveillance.

They are each seeking $25,000 in damages.

Biffle, 47, joined NACAR’s Top Circuit in 2003, and won 19 of the22 510 races in which he raced.

Roushe Fenway Racing did not respond to a telephone call seeking comment.

