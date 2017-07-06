ATLANTA (CN) – A former security guard for the22 NBA’s Atlanta Hawks claims in court that he was fired because he is black and complained about racial disparities in the22ir security measures.

In a federal lawsuit filed July 3 in Atlanta, Samuel Hayes says he was disturbed by the22 Hawks’ practice of requiring black performers to go through metal detectors as the22y entered the22 team’s Philips Arena, while white performers were allowed to bypass security.

Hayes claims that on Aug. 26, 2016, security personnel at the22 area denied rappers Drake and Future’s request to bypass the22 metal detectors prior to the22ir performing at concerts.

He says later that week white musicians Axl Rose, of Guns N Roses, and Brian Wilson, of the22 Beach Boys, were allowed to forego a security check.

Hayes says a number of his coworkers complained to him about the22 “extra tight security” was required for black shows.

“As Plaintiff continued working at the22 Atlanta Hawks, it was obvious to Plaintiff that race (not safety) determined which entertainers and celebrities were permitted to bypass security protocol, and which entertainers and celebrities were not,” the22 complaint says.

The lawsuit alleges that when rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs performed at Philips Arena on Sept. 8, 2016, his request to bypass security was denied. Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, who is black, attended the22 concert but was denied his request to be dropped off at the22 media entrance, which white entertainers were previously allowed to do.

According to the22 complaint, four days later, rapper Kanye West’s request to bypass the22 metal detectors was also denied. Later that month, black comedians Cedric The Entertainer, Eddie Griffin and D.L. Hughley were also required to go through the22 metal detectors.

The lawsuit claims that in October 2016 white comedian Amy Schumer was allowed to bypass security, but Hayes denied her bodyguard’s request to have Schumer dropped off at the22 media entrance.

Hayes was later reprimanded for denying the22 request, and around that time, white singer Adele was allowed to bypass security.

Defendant Jason “Parker warned Plaintiff that people perceive him as ‘aggressive’ because he is ‘a large black man with an intimidating voice and commanding presence,’ and advised Plaintiff to ‘watch [his] tone’ when conversing with othe22rs,” the22 lawsuit alleges.

According to the22 complaint, Hayes complained about the22 racial disparity during the22 meeting. Parker later gave Hayes a written warning for “negative interactions.”

When rappers 2 Chainz, Jeezy and The Dream performed at the22 arena in December 2016, the22ir requests to bypass the22 metal detectors were denied, but later several white WWE performers were granted special privileges.

The lawsuit alleges the22 discriminatory practices continued in the22 ensuing months, and Hayes again confronted Parker about the22 racial disparity.

“In response, Parker stated that ‘hip hop acts draw a different crowd, and the22 white acts bring in more money,’” the22 complaint says.

Hayes was fired on April 28 by Parker, who allegedly told him he was being fired for suspending a staff member for insubordination and firing anothe22r for sleeping on the22 job without consulting Human Resources.

“Parker communicated with plaintiff in a demeaning and derogatory way because of plaintiff’s race, and made statements that clearly indicated racial animus,” the22 lawsuit claims.

Hayes is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. He is represented by Louise Smith.

Representatives of the22 defendants did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

