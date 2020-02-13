Ex-Reinhardt Clerk Details Harassment by Late Admired Jurist

WASHINGTON (CN) — A former Ninth Circuit clerk testified to Congress in vivid detail Thursday about sexual harassment she endured from the late U.S. Circuit Judge Stephen Reinhardt, saying that, for over a year in his chambers, the esteemed judge plagued her with lewd and disparaging remarks.

A Harvard Law graduate, Olivia Warren told the House Judiciary Committee that the system for reporting abuse failed her when she found herself locked in a cycle of harassment in the clerkship that was promised to launch her career.

“I was scared, scared of offending the judge and alienating his powerful network of clerks, scared of ending my legal career before it had even begun, scared that the judge would exact revenge on me,” Warren, now a public defender, testified.

Warren worked with Reinhardt — known as the “liberal lion” of the bench — from May 2017 until his death in March 2018.

Laying bare the complexities of abuse, Warren said she cried like never before in her life at the judge’s memorial service, explaining the juxtaposition of her grief and shame was impossible to bear.

“The harassment had ceased and the urgency of a need for redress had faded because of the judge’s death,” Warren told the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet. “Yet I knew the structures in place to protect law clerks were broken.”

Representative Hank Johnson, a Georgia Democrat who chairs the subcommittee, said he was grateful that Warren came forward and profoundly sorry for the abuse she experienced inside the judiciary.

“It is deeply troubling that a federal appeals judge, someone who is tasked with ensuring equal rights under the law, would behave in such an abhorrent manner,” Johnson said.

Warren testified that the abuse began on day one in Reinhardt’s chambers when she found a picture of a sine curve with two dots drawn on taped above the computer in her office.

“The judge himself asked me whether or not the drawing was ‘accurate,’ with a look that indicated whether or not it resembled my own breasts,” she said. “This was only the beginning of what felt like an endless stream of comments about my physical appearance.”

She said the attacks were at first a weekly then daily event. As she struggled to cope, Warren shared accounts of the harassment with only her husband and a few close friends.

The judge questioned whether she was married, Warren testified, because he said she was so unattractive, and further that if she did have a husband he must be a “wimp” or “gay.”

“On more than one occasion the judge suggested with words and gestures that my husband likely did not have a penis but that if he did he certainly would not be able to sustain an erection while looking at me, making it clear that he did not believe my marriage had been consummated,” she said.

Dahlia Lithwick, senior legal correspondent for Slate Magazine, testified beside Warren to the committee, having reported in 2017 her experience of abuse during her own Ninth Circuit clerkship, two decades before, under U.S. Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski.

“Most young law clerks persuaded that they are on the trajectory to bigger and better clerkships or lucrative signing bonuses at firms are willing to endure almost any kind of abuse in the short term,” Lithwick testified.

Kozinski retired from the Ninth Circuit following allegations of his sexually and emotionally abusing female clerks. Around this time, Warren said, her own harassment under Judge Reinhardt escalated.

“The allegations about his friend Alex Kozinski lit a fire that consumed chambers,” she said. “The judge railed that he would never again hire female law clerks because women could not be trusted. He ruminated that judges were the real victims of these feminists.”

Even before the allegations against his colleague surfaced, Warren said that Reinhardt had frequently disparaged women who came forward to report sexual harassment as the #MeToo movement gained momentum.

“He told me that women were liars that could not be trusted,” Warren said, “and he surmised the allegations of sexual harassment that came out against people like Louis C.K. and Harvey Weinstein were made by women who had initially ‘wanted it,’ and then changed their minds.”

Warren testified that when she tried to humanize the victims with Reinhardt during conversations in his chambers — sharing her own experience of having colleagues place bets on whether she would sleep with a male supervisor and on another occasion screaming for help as a man chased her down the street — the judge explained that she could never be sexually harassed because no man had ever been sexually attracted to her.

But the former clerk made clear to lawmakers that she had no desire to condemn Reinhardt, whom she said was understood to be a complicated man to those closest to him.

“I saw the good in him, a brilliant jurist and a champion of causes that he believed in,” she said, adding: “I saw the bad in him, a man who abused his employees, a man who demeaned women and a man who sexually harassed me.”

But Warren explained that she was angry and devastated by the lack of support for clerks in the judiciary system when she turned to a Judiciary Integrity Officer seeking information on how to confidentially report her experience.

The officer responded with a letter that offered little help, and suggested she report any concerns to the Committee on Codes of Conduct.

“But surely there must be some better system than one that requires abused clerks to report their abuse to the courts or the friends and the confidants of their abusers,” Warren told the committee.

Recognizing that she came forward to share her story from a privileged background — a white woman who graduated from an Ivy League university — Warren said her fear of retaliation is lessened because Reinhardt is no longer on the bench.

Her voice wavering, the lawyer explained that she was speaking out for those who could not afford to risk their reputation in the legal community.

“To them I say, know that what you are going through is not your fault,” Warren said. “Know that your feelings of powerlessness are not irrational. And know that if the system feels stacked against you, it is because right now it is.”

Lithwick explained to the committee that abuse flourishes in a system that has long allowed judges to run their chambers without interference.

“There is a fundamental difference between a demanding, exacting judge and a bullying or misogynist judge,” Lithwick said. “And we do not have sufficient mechanisms to sort the difference yet.”

Representatives for the Ninth Circuit did not respond to a request for comment this morning on the allegations against Judge Reinhardt.