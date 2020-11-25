Ex-National Security Adviser Flynn Gets Thanksgiving-Eve Pardon

Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, leaves the federal court in Washington last year. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (CN) — President Donald Trump has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his communications with Russian officials.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon,” the president announced over Twitter on Wednesday.

“Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!” he added.

Trump had signaled in March that he was weighing a pardon for Flynn, who was indicted by former special counsel Robert Mueller. The president accused the FBI and Justice Department of having “destroyed” the former adviser and his family’s life.

Flynn’s pardon marks the first handed out by Trump during the lame-duck period of his presidency, with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to the White House well underway.

The decision renders moot a pending case before a Washington federal judge in which the Justice Department moved to drop the prosecution against Flynn. Had Trump not issued the pardon, Biden could have ordered the motion withdrawn after taking office.

Flynn first pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in December 2017 as part of a plea deal with Mueller’s team, but the government had since asserted it no longer considered his statements to be materially false.

The move followed a recommendation by a federal prosecutor, appointed by Attorney General William Barr to review the prosecution, that the FBI interview in which Flynn lied was part of an illegitimate investigation.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, said the pardon was a play by the president to ensure Flynn did not implicate him in criminal misconduct after Trump leaves office.

“This pardon is part of a pattern. We saw it before, in the Roger Stone case—where President Trump granted clemency to protect an individual who might have implicated the President in criminal misconduct,” Nadler said in a statement.

Congressman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who led the impeachment inquiry against Trump, said the outgoing president abused his pardon power to reward his friends and protect himself.

The White House and Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday evening.