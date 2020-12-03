Ex-FBI Lawyer Seeks Probation After Admitting to Altering Email in Russia Probe

FBI headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Attorneys for the former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to altering an email about the warrant to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page filed a sentencing memo Thursday asking for probation.

Kevin Clinesmith’s attorneys described him doctoring an email as a “grievous mistake” and a decision to “cut a corner,” but assured the Washington federal court their client did not intend to mislead federal investigators or the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

The single false statement charge carries zero to six months of jail time under federal sentencing guidelines. The Justice Department has yet to file its own recommendation.

Clinesmith is so far the only person to face prosecution since Attorney General William Barr tapped federal prosecutor John Durham last year to look into the origins of the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Back in August, Clinesmith admitted in Washington federal court that he altered an agency email in 2017 that the FBI relied on to renew the Page warrant, changing it to say that the Trump adviser, who was previously a CIA source, was “not a source.”

His attorneys stressed in the 48-page sentencing memo that Clinesmith did not intend to mislead anyone, and at the time believed he was providing accurate information, a defense the ex-government lawyer told the judge at his plea hearing.

“By altering a colleague’s email, he cut a corner in a job that required far better of him. He failed to live up to the FBI’s and his own high standards of conduct. And he committed a crime,” his attorneys wrote on Thursday.

His reputation “ruined” and career “in shambles” makes probation “just punishment for Kevin’s critical lapse in judgment,” they added.

“Rather than altering the email, Kevin should have explained to the agent that while he understood that Individual #1 was not a source, the email from the other agency did not say so specifically. Kevin deeply regrets not having done so,” the memo states, adding Clinesmith recognized the “lapse in judgment” and how it may have influenced the FISA warrant renewal.

A sentence of incarceration would also be “unnecessarily harsh” in light of the raging pandemic, Clinesmith’s attorneys argued, noting that his wife is pregnant with their first child. Covid-19 has run rampant through crowded federal prisons, leading to release to home confinement for thousands of inmates convicted of nonviolent crimes.

The sentencing memo says Clinesmith has been “lambasted on the national stage,” becoming the poster boy for President Donald Trump’s claim that the Russia probe was a “deep state” conspiracy to bring down his administration.

Before Clinesmith’s plea agreement was filed, the president held a White House press conference where he called the defendant “a corrupt FBI attorney who falsified FISA warrants in James Comey’s very corrupt FBI,” the memo states.

As a result, Clinesmith received death threats and his family was harassed, his attorneys wrote.

The memo cites examples, followed by half a page of redacted material, of threats posted on social media calling for Clinesmith to be hung on gallows on Capitol Hill and shot by a military firing squad.

“We recognize collateral consequences are a feature of any criminal conviction. But, given the unique circumstances of this case, Kevin has received non-judicial punishment well beyond the average defendant. There is no just reason to impose a custodial sentence on top of it,” the memo states.

The Justice Department did not immediately return a request for comment on the probation recommendation by Clinesmith’s attorneys. The government is expected to file its own recommendation before the end of the week.