Ex-CIA Contractor Pleads Guilty to Stealing Classified Material

(CN) – A former CIA contractor pleaded guilty Friday to the unauthorized removal and retention of classified materials, and lying to federal law enforcement officers.

Reynaldo B. Regis, 53, of Fort Washington, Maryland, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady.

According to court documents, Regis, a former employee of a government contractor, was assigned to the CIA between August 2006 and November 2016.

During that time, prosecutors said, Regis conducted unauthorized searches in classified databases and copied classified information into personal notebooks, which he removed from his workspace at the CIA and stored in his home.

The government says that when initially interviewed by federal law enforcement, Regis lied about having done so.

FBI agents subsequently recovered 60 notebooks from Regis’ home containing classified information. The classified information contained in the notebooks included information relating to highly sensitive intelligence reports, the disclosure of which could cause serious damage to the national security.

Regis faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21.

