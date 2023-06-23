Ex-Air Force reservist gets 27 months for shipping military gear to Russia

The judge said that deterrence was important in the case to stop others from shipping controlled technology and weapons to U.S. adversaries.

LOS ANGELES (CN) — A former U.S. Air Force reservist was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Friday for his role in a scheme to ship military gear, including thermal imaging riflescopes and night vision goggles, to Russia without a license to do so.

Igor Panchernikov, 41, a dual Israeli and Ukrainian citizen, was among five people charged in 2021 by federal prosecutors with purchasing dozens of thermal imaging devices — which can cost between $5,000 and $10,000 and are controlled by the International Traffic in Arms Regulations — from sellers across the United States and sending them to Russia.

U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. said at Panchernikov's sentencing hearing Friday afternoon in Los Angeles that the seriousness of the crime required a more severe sentence than the time-served his attorney had argued for, even if Panchernikov's role had been minor and he was first-time offender.

"There has to be a meaningful sentence to cause others to maybe think twice," the judge said. "That is important in this case."

David Wasserman, Panchernikov's lawyer, stressed at the hearing that his client's participation in the scheme, from late 2016 to middle of 2018, took place before Russia's invasion of the Ukraine last year and that Panchernikov wasn't actively trying to harm the country where he was born and where his father and brother were still living in a war zone.

"There's no evidence that these items would be used for military purposes," Wasserman said, implying they could have been used for hunting as well.

The prosecution had sought a 33-month sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Wilson Park said at the hearing that the government didn't know what happened with the equipment after it was sent to Russia or whether it ended up in the hands of the Russian government.

"Russia and other countries are actively seeking this kind of material," Park said in arguing for deterrence. "It's more important than ever to stop the flow of technology and weapons to countries like Russia."

Panchernikov pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act. The former resident of Corona, California, has been jailed since July 2022 when he was extradited to the United States from Israel.

During a four-year scheme, which predated Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the five conspirators acquired the controlled devices using aliases and falsely assured the sellers that they would not export them. The thermal imaging devices were then surreptitiously shipped to co-conspirators in Russia using aliases and false addresses.

One of his four co-schemers, a 61-year-old woman from Illinois, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the same felony as Panchernikov. A 57-year-old Illinois man has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go on trial in August. The remaining defendants, a Russian and an Israeli man, are fugitives.

Panchernikov received at least 19 military items at his Corona home that his co-conspirators purchased from online sellers, according to the government. After receiving the goods, Panchernikov inspected them to make sure that they were undamaged and operational. Pursuant to his co-conspirators’ instructions, he mailed two of the items to accomplices in Russia and mailed 17 defense articles to Elena Shifrin in Mundelein, Illinois, who then mailed these items to Russia.