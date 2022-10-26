Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Eviction

/ October 25, 2022

SHERMAN, Texas (CN) — A federal court in Texas denied Troy Anthony Smocks' request to dismiss his suit against the apartment complex that evicted him after a federal investigation into his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Read the complaint here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...