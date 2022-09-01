Thursday, September 1, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Everybody’s water

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Supreme Court decided that state regulations that allowed landowners to close access to public waters flowing over their private property are unconstitutional.

/ September 1, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...