Eversource Will Give Up on Northern Pass After Court Defeat

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The company behind a plan to bring hydropower from Canada to southern New England is abandoning the project after suffering a defeat in the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

Brad and Sue Wyman paddle their 1930s Old Town Guide canoe along the Androscoggin River on Sept. 27, 2014, north of the White Mountains in Dummer, N.H. The New Hampshire Supreme Court heard arguments in May on Eversource’s bid to revive its Northern Pass transmission line proposal, which was rejected by the state’s Site Evaluation Committee in 2018. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

In a filing Thursday to the Security and Exchange Commission, Eversource concluded Northern Pass was “no longer probable” after the court last week affirmed a state committee’s decision to reject the proposal. The company had spent $318 million on it and will write off $200 million after taxes.

The company, which wanted to build a 192-mile transmission line across New Hampshire, argued that the $1.6 billion project would bring clean energy to the region and help the economy. It was undone by opponents, who accused the company of ignoring their concerns that the project would damage state’s tourism economy and destroy rural communities.

