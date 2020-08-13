Evacuations Ordered as Lake Fire Spreads in Angeles National Forest

Officials with the Angeles National Forest captured this view of the Lake Fire Wednesday afternoon. (Credit: Angeles National Forest)

(CN) — An explosive forest fire in Los Angeles County grew to over 10,000 acres in just a few hours on Wednesday, forcing residents to flee from their homes.

The Lake Fire burning in the Lake Hughes area of the Angeles National Forest was first reported as a brush fire around 3:30 pm.

Within minutes the fire grew to 100 acres, according to Angeles Forest Fire Chief Robert Garcia. Within another few hours, the blaze grew to several thousand acres.

“The gusty winds, low humidities, and hot temperatures will bring elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions to the mountains and Antelope Valley,” according to the Angeles National Forest service in an afternoon press release.

Garcia described the situation as “pretty explosive fire behavior” at an evening briefing.

The fire is early in the typical fire season and was not aided by the strong Santa Ana Winds that pass through the region. But by Wednesday evening, the winds picked up and spread the fire, causing what appeared to be a fire tornado.

Fire officials expect the fire to grow overnight and hundreds of households are evacuated in the Lake Hughes community in northwest LA County.

Hundreds of structures, including homes, are threatened. There have been no reported injuries but multiple reports have said some homes were burning in Lake Hughes.

Captain Rod Schaffer with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said due to the ongoing Covid-19 protocols, anyone forced to leave their home cannot stay in any temporary shelters usually set up by the Red Cross. The Red Cross said residents will have to stay in their cars overnight if they do not have any nearby relatives or can’t find a hotel.

Firefighters from multiple fire agencies across southern California responded to the Lake Fire, which is 0% contained and remains erratic.

In total, nine helicopters are surveying the fire, six air tankers are in the air, 500 firefighters are on the ground and more are on the way, Garcia said.

The large smoke plume could be seen from multiple areas of LA County, including the Venice Beach neighborhood and Pasadena about 60 miles away.