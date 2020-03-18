Europe Closes Borders, Props Up Economies as Crisis Deepens

(CN) – Facing an even bigger wave of death and sickness, Europe shut itself in on Wednesday and banned most travel into the European Union in a desperate bid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus and seal itself off from more contagion.

The unprecedented closing of the EU’s external borders for 30 days was agreed upon by state leaders on Tuesday evening. Non-EU citizens already were being turned back at airports and borders by Wednesday morning.

Simultaneously, Europe is taking emergency steps to prop up economies veering dangerously into a deep recession as nonessential businesses – everything from hairdressers to restaurants – are forced to close. Huge economic stimulus packages are being introduced across Europe, mostly to aid businesses but also workers. Economists warn the outbreak will lead to a string of bankruptcies, job losses and declining production.

Europe is using war-time language and martial-law-like measures to fight the virus, known as COVID-19, and quell the continent’s natural tendency to congregate in cafes, restaurants and churches and greet one another with kisses and embraces.

In the hardest-hit places, police are patrolling towns and cities to enforce lockdowns and they’re handing out fines for people violating curfews and restrictions on movement. In Italy, where the most draconian measures are in place, authorities said they’d issued more than 8,000 fines in the past day for scofflaws, most of whom were out-and-about without a good reason.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address that “we are at war.” His call to action is being echoed by other European leaders.

“I know that what I’m asking of you is unprecedented,” Macron said. “But the circumstances demand it. We are at war. Certainly in a health care war. We are not fighting an army, nor are we fighting another nation. But the enemy is here, elusive, it progresses. It thus requires a call to arms.”

European officials are bracing for a massive rise in infections and deaths across the continent similar to what Italy has suffered for the past month after numerous sick people were found in several northern towns of Lombardy and Veneto.

So far, more than 2,158 people have died from the respiratory disease in Italy and hundreds of more deaths are expected. On Tuesday, Italy reported 349 more deaths, but top officials said they were “cautiously optimistic” because the number of victims and new infections appears to leveling off. Italy has been under a nationwide lockdown for eight days, but there are concerns the outbreak may move south into central and southern parts of the Italian peninsula.

The virus is overwhelming hospitals in the outbreak zones as bodies line up at crematoria, doctors and nurses fall ill and even die, and patients outnumber hospital beds. Doctors are even looking at using veterinarians’ ventilators on the sick because of shortages.

In Val Seriana near the city of Bergamo, people are describing scenes from a plague. The sound of ambulances carrying the sick and dying are heard throughout the day and night and church bells toll for the dead relentlessly, Roberta Zaninoni, a woman from the area, said in an interview with Italian news agency ANSA.

“They died like pigs, like dogs,” Zaninoni said about how her father and others died amid a mass of sick people at a hospital.

Because of the restrictions on travel, she said she was unable to see her father and was provided information about the situation by a brother. Her family was told it was going to take two or three weeks before her father could be cremated because of the sheer number of dead.

“It’s a massacre, a war,” Zaninoni said.

She blamed the government for not doing more to contain the virus in her hometown. “Why did all the grandfathers, fathers have to die?”

She issued a warning to anyone who thinks the virus only kills old people with underlying health problems. She said the virus was killing healthy younger people too.

On Wednesday, the president of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, issued a stark warning that the region was on the verge of not being able to look after the sick.

“Unfortunately, the number of infected is not going down,” he said at a news conference. “Soon we will no longer be able to respond to people who get sick.”

He said even tougher restrictions might be necessary to keep people indoors to prevent further contagion. Patients are now being transferred to hospitals outside the hardest-hit and overwhelmed areas.

Spain is rapidly descending into its own nightmare with the number of deaths and infections growing exponentially there with Madrid as the epicenter. By Wednesday, Spain reported finding more than 13,700 infected people, a rapid increase in the past 10 days. Deaths are going up too, rising to 598.

The rest of Europe is not spared as the number of infections and victims continues to grow. The strategy now is to force people to stay indoors unless they must go to work or buy necessities, such as food and medicine.

France has imposed a nationwide lockdown and Germany, so far hesitant to force a similar lockdown, has closed borders, shut down schools and nonessential businesses and told its citizens to avoid human contact. Poland, too, closed its border with Germany, leading to miles-long lines on Wednesday.

Lothar Wieler, the president of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute, a lead health agency, is warning millions of people in Germany may become infected unless citizens obey the restrictions and avoid contact with other people. Scientists increasingly believe that the virus is spread mostly through contact with others.

“The epidemic is taking an exponential course,” Wieler told reporters in Berlin, where the German army is helping construct an emergency hospital to house 1,000 patients.

In the past day, Germany reported finding about 1,000 more people carrying the virus. So far, COVID-19 has killed 12 people in Germany, but Chancellor Angela Merkel has yet to force the country into a lockdown. The chancellor was due to make a televised address Wednesday evening, her first emergency address since she became chancellor in 2005.

(Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.)