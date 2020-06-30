Europe Bars American Travelers, Citing Virus Surge in US

Arriving passengers await their bags in the baggage claim area at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B baggage claim area on Thursday in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

(CN) — The American accent will be missing among the flocks of travelers this summer in Europe.

On Tuesday, European Union leaders said travelers from the United States will be barred from entering the EU until the U.S. manages to contain its coronavirus outbreak. The U.S. was not on a list of 15 countries the EU considers safe to breach its borders.

EU authorities closed their borders to outsiders in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic worsened, but with the outbreak now largely controlled countries are set to welcome international travelers again on Wednesday.

Americans, though, won’t be among those setting foot in Europe. Because of the surge in new coronavirus cases each day in the U.S., the EU deems American travelers too risky to allow into the bloc until the U.S. gets its coronavirus outbreak under control.

The ban from Europe, a long-cherished romantic destination for millions of Americans, is an embarrassment for Americans and a rebuke to U.S. President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic. The number of new coronavirus infections is surging across the U.S., which is already the worst-hit nation in the world.

This story is developing …